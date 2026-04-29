WFIT Local & State News - April 29, 2026 PM

Florida House stands up to DeSantis.

In Tallahassee, the Florida House leader Daniel Perez stood up to Gov DeSantis yesterday. At the start of a special legislative session, Perez said “no” to two initiatives the Governor was promoting. Florida lawmakers will not remove vaccine mandates for kids nor create new guardrails on artificial intelligence. Under the so-called Medical Freedom Act parents could waive vaccines that K-12 students are required to receive. Speaker Perez said he was, quote, “uncomfortable” with the effect on school children.

“there is some concern here, on my behalf of children being in school without measles and mumps and polio and chickenpox vaccines that have been working for decades.

In messages posted to social media, DeSantis accused Florida Republicans of catering to the “Big Tech cartel” and “the medical industrial complex” for killing his bills. According to Perez the only topic the Florida House will address during the four-day special session is redrawing the state’s congressional maps.

For most of the previous six years, the House mostly gave the governor anything he asked for. But since Perez took over the lower chamber last year, he has asserted the House’s independence from the executive branch.

Florida teacher pay remains rock bottom.

The average pay of Florida teachers remains the lowest in the nation. According to the Florida teacher’s union, the average salary of $56,663 ranks 50th among the 50 states. The average starting salary of just over $49,000 ranks 19th in the nation.

Federal appropriators reject NASA budget cuts.

In Washington, Senators questioned NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman on the proposed budget for the space agency. The budget included significant cuts in funding, particularly for science missions. House and Senate appropriators criticized the drastically reduced NASA budget proposal for fiscal year 2027, suggesting they may instead use last year’s larger spending bill as a guide.

In other space news, a company called Amentum is hiring about 100 workers in Florida for NASA Artemis missions. The positions are part of Amentum's $3 billion contract for NASA operations through 2033. Available jobs include engineers, technicians, managers and other specialists. The hiring event is this Friday at the Orlando Airport Hilton.

Artificial wave park coming to Fellsmere.

Construction of Florida’s first surf park is underway in Fellsmere. The Point Surf Park, a 10.5-acre development near Sebastian Inlet, is set to bring year-round surfing to the area. The $30 million project, expected to open in 2026, will feature a roughly 700-foot artificial wave pool powered by Endless Surf technology, which uses air pressure to generate waves that can be adjusted for size, shape, speed, and timing. Separate zones will accommodate both beginners and experienced surfers. Plans also call for free surfing lessons and water safety classes for all ages and skill levels.

Wave pools have become increasingly popular worldwide as technology has improved, providing reliable waves.

Sebastian Inlet bridge construction starts.

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction at Sebastian Inlet in May. The $112 million project will replace the current bridge built in the 1960s. It’s a five year project, with a new bridge expected to be completed by 2031.

