WFIT Local & State News - June 23, 2026 PM

Erosion of Florida’s gun laws.

There's a three-day waiting period to buy guns in Florida right now but that could be changing. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The state's attorney general is siding with groups like the NRA that are challenging the policy, putting its future in doubt. Tanya Schardt from the Brady gun violence prevention group says the wait time reduces gun deaths.

"When you create that time barrier, you're creating an opportunity for someone to perhaps change their mind and not engage in that activity. So, it's an incredible tool to prevent gun violence, again, whether it's homicides or suicides."

Yet, AG James Uthmeier says the waiting period violates the Second Amendment.

Even if the waiting period is eliminated, there would still be background checks for buying guns.

Space News.

Did the rocket rumble wake you this morning. SpaceX sent a small Starfall capsule to orbit on a demonstration mission. The new vehicle is designed to provide affordable access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing. After demonstrating controlled flight, Starfall will splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

In other space news, Boeing’s Starliner’s return to flight is still uncertain. NASA’s safety advisers say that while the agency and Boeing continue to make progress in addressing problems with the Starliner commercial crew capsule, it could be up to a year before it flies again. Starliner last launched in 2024 with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on board. The spacecraft experienced thruster failures on its approach to the International Space Station and, after months of analysis, NASA concluded it was not safe for Starliner to return to flight with people on board.

Randy Fine cleared of contempt of court charge.

An appeals court has overturned a contempt of court finding against U.S. Rep. Randy Fine. Fine was previously accused of making obscene gestures during an online court hearing in 2024. The appellate court's decision was based on a procedural error by the trial judge. As a result, Fine will not have to complete an anger management course and will have the contempt finding removed from his record.

Surfside condo collapse began weeks before building fell.

A federal investigation has concluded that the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Florida, began weeks before the building came crashing down in 2021, killing 98 people. The final report details how design flaws, construction deficiencies and decades of alterations combined to trigger one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history. Some areas of the building had less than half of the strength required by building code. Corrosion of reinforcing steel in parts of the pool deck and parking garage further weakened the structure. Investigators said the first cracks appeared weeks before critical pool deck connections began to fail.

Construction at Sebastian Inlet underway.

Good luck parking at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Construction has begun on a new $100 million bridge over the Inlet. Hundreds of parking spots at Sebastian Inlet State Park will be closed for over five years during construction. Visitors should expect traffic congestion, construction noise, and potential changes to campground access. By the Spring of 2032 you'll be able to drive over a brand new 12-foot-higher bridge.

