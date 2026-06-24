WFIT Local & State News - June 24, 2026 PM

FIU is best performing state college.

The State of Florida ranks public colleges and universities on metrics such as wages earned by graduates, graduation rates, and retention rates. This year Florida International University is the best-performing state institution. It’s closely followed by the University of Florida, and then the University of South Florida. The lowest scoring was Florida Gulf Coast University followed by New College. The rankings matter because the state distributes over $600 million based on the performance-based metrics.

Chemical spill in Palm Bay prompts evacuations.

An Evacuation order was issued after a small spill at a Palm Bay chemical Plant. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

A small chemical spill at the FAR Research plant in Palm Bay prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for about 40 people within a half-mile radius yesterday. Officials said the spill was contained and that no injuries were reported. The incident is the third at the plant since 2020, following a bromine leak in 2025 and an explosion in 2020.

Outro: The plant, operating at its Palm Bay location for more than 40 years, has long been a source of concern for some city officials and residents as residential neighborhoods and new developments have expanded around the site.

KSC needs launch pad improvements.

A new report from NASA’s Office of Inspector General spells out what it calls dire launch infrastructure needs at Kennedy Space Center. KSC launch pads and supporting electrical power, water, and supply lines date back to the 1960s. One solution to the problem is for Congress to pass legislation giving NASA authority to receive money from commercial partners for capital investments. Although Congress included $250 million for launch infrastructure improvements at KSC, NASA officials estimate at least $1 billion is needed.

Brevard window installer investigated for fraud.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says it’s received several complaints and has an active investigation into a window installation company. Customers claim they paid thousands of dollars to American Made Windows of Melbourne for work that was never done. The owner says the company has filed for bankruptcy. American Made Windows was asking for a 65% downpayment, and then quickly cashed the checks. Brevard’s permitting office says it’s investigating complaints, but the state attorney says it’s going to be a long road for customers to get their money back.

New school for kids with significant needs being built.

Brevard Public Schools is building a new school for K-12 students with significant behavioral and emotional needs. The Gardendale Separate Day School will be located on the Kennedy Middle School campus in Rockledge. The new $20 million facility will serve about 156 students in a therapeutic setting. The district has not announced a target completion date for the school.

Another sloth attraction in Florida?

A New York exotic animal exhibitor says he’ll be opening an animal encounter attraction in two weeks. It will be located just south of Boca Raton, and include sloths, kangaroos, and reptiles. Larry Wallach’s previous businesses in New York were shut down for unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Wallach was not involved in the ill-fated Sloth World attraction in Orlando.

Free band concert tonight and tomorrow.

The Melbourne Municipal Band will get you into the mood for celebrating America’s 250th. The band is playing appropriate songs for Independence Day at the Melbourne Auditorium on Wednesday and Thursday, June 24 and 25th. Admission is free.

