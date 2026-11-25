Brevard eligible for FEMA aid.

President Trump has declared Brevard and several other Florida counties major disaster areas following this month's flooding. The move means individuals affected by the floods can now apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster. To be eligible for federal aid under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, storm damage and losses must be from the recent flooding. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Holiday travel.

Many Floridians will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, mostly by car. But if you’re flying, it is likely Mother Nature is now playing havoc with your travel plans. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says it doesn't matter whether you are traveling locally or up the Eastern Seaboard, all will be impacted by a strengthening storm system.

An area of low pressure that will continue to organize is leading to big problems across the Sunshine State, in the form of gusty winds and flooding rainfall. The heaviest precipitation is expected along the Interstate 95 corridor but because of the system quick forward speed, today is the only day that will be a washout. For Thanksgiving and beyond, the big weather problems will stretch from the mid-Atlantic to New England, as the storm system heads northward and impacts major cities, including New York City and the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It’s a good idea check with your airline before heading to the airport. Today Orlando International Airport reports 41 delayed flights and one cancellation. Three flights at Melbourne airport were delayed today.

Space News.

Have family in town for Thanksgiving? If they’re looking for something to do, they can watch a rocket launch. SpaceX is targeting the Sunday after Thanksgiving for the next rocket launch.A Falcon 9 will send cargo to the International Space Station. The launch window opens at 10:47AM Sunday.

Here’s how the astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be celebratingThanksgiving; their holiday menu includes quail, lobster, roasted turkey, and cookies. The crew launched from Cape Canaveral in early October, and their Thanksgiving meal was sent up by SpaceX on October 13th. So I imagine this Sunday’s cargo mission to the ISS will include their Christmas meal and presents.

Property tax fight continues.

The fight over property taxes lingers after the election. Governor Ron DeSantis is crying foul over cities cutting services and holiday parades. DeSantis continues pushing a reluctant Legislature to hold the special session to ensure cities don’t install more taxes and fees to make up the lost revenue.

"Understand the people spoke. I think just show some urgency and initiative into making sure this is implemented in the way that we said it would be.”

Following an organizational session for the new legislature last week, leaders said they anticipate any issues around Amendment 3 to be handled during the 2027 regular session.

They say there is time for legislative discussions as local governments have the summer to plan for the effects of the amendment when their fiscal year begins next October. The state fiscal year starts July 1st.

