FEMA aid available, but…

Individuals affected by the floods in Brevard can now apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But there are caveats: To be eligible for federal aid under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, storm damage and losses must be from the recent flooding. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, than you may be eligible for FEMA aid. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster. But there is a maximum payout: Up to $46,400 for housing assistance (temporary housing and essential home repairs) and up to $46,400 for other needs (personal property, medical expenses, childcare, and vehicle damage). Apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Space News.

NASA and SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a mission, carrying supplies and science investigations to the International Space Station on Sunday morning. Expect a sonic boom at the rocket’s first stage return s to the Cape for a landing. Liftoff is scheduled for 10:47 a.m. Sunday.

Rocket company Relativity Space is looking to develop a big complex at Kennedy Space Center. They are looking to lease 239 acres at KSC, and hire nearly 600 employees. The new Terran R rocket may debut with its maiden launch early next year from launch complex 16.

Florida wants the Space Academy.

A presidential commission is deciding which state will host the U-S- Space Academy … a NASA-led institute to train civilian and military personnel for the space industry. As Central Florida Public Media’s Brendan Byrne reports, Florida has submitted a proposal for the academy.

Florida’s proposal for the academy comes with two phases. First, the initial program would be hosted at the University of Central Florida, with support at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. Then, there are plans for a 1-thousand acre permanent campus at Kennedy Space Center. The Space Academy was created by executive order and aims to train both civilians and members of the military for government and commercial space jobs.

The presidential commission is set to make a decision by December 26th. Florida’s proposal outlines that the inaugural Space Academy class would begin in 2028 at a temporary location. A permanent campus would open in 2031.

Flood kits available.

Brevard County is again distributing flood clean-up kits to Brevard County residents impacted by the most recent flooding. Kits are available at Brevard County libraries in the most-impacted areas, while supplies last.

How does flooding impact wildlife?

What happens to Florida Wildlife during catastrophic flooding? Wildlife experts say animals such as gopher tortoises and rabbits instinctively seek higher ground during floods. But recent storms left few safe places for them to escape rising water.

The Florida Wildlife Hospital in Palm Shores has taken in dozens of displaced animals, including Eastern cottontail rabbits and gray squirrels.

Executive Director Tracy Frampton says the hospital received 42 animals beginning Wednesday, November 18. That included 19 rabbits, nine squirrels and several other species.

The hospital itself escaped flood damage, but staffing was limited because some employees couldn't get through flooded roads.

If you find stranded or injured wildlife, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922.